Many still without power as hot weather arrives, more storms expected

Many people are still waiting for power to be restored as extreme heat arrives and another chance for storms Friday in metro Detroit.

Nearly 80,000 people are without power as of 6 a.m., according to DTE, from the storms on Wednesday.

According to DTE, there are hundreds of field crews working overnight to restore power.

People like Cleophus Henley have been without power for days, and his biggest concern was a freezer paced full of food.

"I caught all that fish, cleaned it up, and got it in the freezer and don't want it to get ruined so I got to make a decision between today and tomorrow," he said.

Cleophus' wife, Linda, has been charging up her phone in her car to make sure she has enough power to stay in contact with relatives.

DTE estimates they will have 95% of people restored by Saturday, but some people will have to wait a little bit longer after that.