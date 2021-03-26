MAP: COVID-19 variants confirmed across Michigan counties

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that there are currently 1,094 confirmed B.1.1.7 variant cases in the state and 4 confirmed cases of the South African COVID-19 variant B.1.351. There is also one confirmed case of a variant from the West Coast, B.1.429, that was identified in Oakland County.

Details of the variants are below.

B.1.1.7

From the CDC: "The United Kingdom (UK) identified a variant called B.1.1.7 with a large number of mutations in the fall of 2020. This variant spreads more easily and quickly than other variants. In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses, but more studies are needed to confirm this finding. It has since been detected in many countries around the world. This variant was first detected in the US at the end of December 2020."



B. 1.351

From the CDC: "In South Africa, another variant called B.1.351 emerged independently of B.1.1.7. Originally detected in early October 2020, B.1.351 shares some mutations with B.1.1.7. Cases caused by this variant have been reported in the US at the end of January 2021."

B.1.429

The CDC reports that this variant was first detected in California in January 2021 and may have increased transmissibility.

Below is a map of where the B.1.1.7 variant (blue) , B.1.351 variant (red), and B.1.429 (purple) have been confirmed in the state. The yellow marker is the reported number of cases from the Michigan Department of Corrections: