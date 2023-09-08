MAP: Here are the Big 3 auto plants in Michigan that could be affected by a UAW strike

(WXYZ) — The United Auto Workers union is in the middle of contract negotiations with the Big Three automakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis – with a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 for a new deal.

Ford preparing for possible UAW strike

If an agreement isn't reached with any of the automakers, UAW President Shawn Fain said the workers will strike. There are nearly 150,000 UAW workers around the country that could strike if a deal is not reached.

UAW shares lists of demands with Detroit's Big 3

Throughout metro Detroit and Michigan, there are also dozens of plants that could be impacted. We've put together a map with the plant locations around the state.

Check out the map below: