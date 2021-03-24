MAP: View gender wage gap data by Michigan county

(WXYZ) — Today, March 24, marks Equal Pay Day in America. The date signifies when women will have earned roughly the same amount as men had at the end of 2020.

Here in Michigan, according to data presented by the Michigan League for Public Policy, on average, women earn 77 cents for every dollar men earn, compared to 82 cents nationally. According to the MLPP, the disparities are worse for women of color.

2021 Michigan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

The interactive map below shows you the gender wage gap for each of the 83 counties in Michigan:

“This local data brings the gender wage gap home for people, especially policymakers,” Gilda Z. Jacobs, President and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy said in a press release.

The MLPP reports the counties with the biggest gaps are Delta and Schoolcraft counties at 63 cents for every dollar a man earns. Livingston and Oakland counties also reportedly come in at 70 cents on the dollar. According to the data, Eaton County has the smallest wage gap in the state with women earning 88 cents for every dollar men earn.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also held a news conference Wednesday on equal pay, fairness, and justice.