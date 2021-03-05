MAP: Viewers share worst potholes and roads in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As the weather warms up, we're asking viewers where the worst roads or potholes are across metro Detroit. We're on a mission to track them down and get answers for the community.

Photo courtesy Jay Thomas of NB I-75 before McNichols

From the viewer submissions we've gathered so far, you can check out the problem areas on the map below.

Is there a road that needs help? Or a major pothole in your area causing big issues? We want to hear about it.

Email your tips to gettingaround@wxyz.com and include any photos of the pothole you may have. We'll add the spot to our map and possibly use your submission on-air.

WAYNE COUNTY

Submitted by Jay Thomas: Northbound I-75 before McNichols - "cost me a tire, almost a blowout, I swear this thing was 2 feet deep."

Submitted by Scott Goleniak: M-14 westbound, west of I-275 "had six cars on the shoulder this morning at 9:30 and they all had flat tires."

Submitted by Mark Smith: Intersection of Farmington and Schoolcraft in Livonia.

Submitted by Jessie Rae: Venoy and Michigan Ave in Wayne.

Submitted by Steven Hassell: Right lane going north on 275 between 94 and Ecorse.

Submitted by Shawn Halman: Haggerty Rd between Ecorse and Tyler Rd in Van Buren Twp.

Submitted by Debra Dawe: Michigan Ave. just west of Wyoming in Dearborn.

Submitted by Mirandah Rytez: Middlebelt between Plymouth and 96 in Livonia.

MACOMB COUNTY

Submitted by Angela & Tom Lada: 23 Mile Road between Gratiot and Chesterfield Road in Chesterfield Township.

Submitted by Amy Stefani: 21 Mile Road between Romeo Plank and North Ave.

Submitted by Tom McLean: Hayes Road between 696 and Frazho in Roseville.

Submitted by Rick Henderson: Harper Road in St. Clair Shores between 8 Mile and 14 Mile.

Submitted by Donyale Traylor Veasley: 10 Mile Road in Warren.

Submitted by Joey Treadwell: 23 Mile Road between Gratiot and Fairchild in New Baltimore.

OAKLAND COUNTY

Submitted by Kerry Sutton: John R road between Maple Road and Long lake road in Troy; northbound lanes.

Submitted by Jom Nicholson: Northbound Farmington Rd, right lane just before 8 Mile.