Mariah Carey becomes first artist to have a number one song across four different years and decades

(WXYZ) — Mariah Carey is once again showing the world why she has been crowned the Queen of Christmas.

The American singer-songwriter became the first artist with a number one song on Billboard in four different years. The tune that continues to bring her to the top of that list—her 1994 single "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

In a series of tweets, Billboard Charts announced that Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has been on their #Hot100 for 7 weeks.

"As this week's charts are dated Jan. 1, 2022, it becomes the first song in history to rule the chart in four distinct years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022)," the organization said on Twitter.

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" logged 47.5 million U.S. streams (up 26%), 32 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 25%), and sold 8,100 downloads (up 9%) in the Dec. 17-23 tracking week, according to MRC Data. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 28, 2021

Earlier this month, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” also amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and sold 10 million units according to the Recording Industry Association of America certifying the song as Diamond.

Mariah Carey also became the first artist to earn a number one song across four different decades.