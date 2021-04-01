Applications open for recreational marijuana businesses in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Anyone looking to get a marijuana-related license in Detroit is able to apply starting on Thursday.

There are 10 different types of licenses for adult-use marijuana that will be issued as part of the city's Adult-Use Marijuana program, which city council approved last year.

More than 300 Detroiters will be among the first considered for licenses under the Legacy Detroit Homegrown program, and residents who received certification will get a six-week exclusive review period.

“The Legacy Detroiter program provides an equitable opportunity for Detroiters to own a legal marijuana business in the City of Detroit,” Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a release. “I’m happy so many people have applied and look forward to welcoming many more entrepreneurs within city borders.”

On top of that, legacy applicants will get a minimum of 50% of the newly created licenses for retailers, growers, processors, microbusinesses and more.

Applications will be reviewed over three periods.

All applicants require a Step 1 pre-qualification from the State of Michigan to submit for license consideration.

Detroit Legacy applicants:

Application period: April 1, 2021 – April 30, 2021

Application review begins May 1, 2021

General applicants with existing medical marijuana license:

Application period: April 1, 2021 – April 30, 2021

Application review begins June 16, 2021

General applicants without existing medical marijuana license:

Application period: April 1, 2021 – ongoing

Application review begins August 1, 2021

