Battle brewing over medical marijuana proposal in Dearborn

(WXYZ) — There's a heated debate in Dearborn over an ordinance that would regulate medical marijuana for primary caregivers. Some people say the current proposal needs amending.

Community activists say the current proposal would put a lot of these facilities all in one place instead of spreading them out. They're also asking city leaders to reconsider how far away they should have to be from schools.

The current proposal has a 300-foot buffer between facilities and schools. It's set to be discussed Tuesday night.

Activists like Abdel Mozip say that needs to be extended to 1,000 feet. He said it's not only for the safety of kids, but for the benefit of the neighborhoods.

“Obviously the smell is a huge problem from these facilities and, as I said, it’s another nuisance that they’re adding to an already polluted area," Mozip said.

The City Planning Commission introduced this ordinance, which will now move to city council for a vote.

Another area of concern is where the facilities would go. Dozens of people protested the current proposal on Monday, arguing it concentrates facilities in the south and east end of Dearborn instead of spreading them out.

During the city council meeting on Tuesday, Mozip hopes members consider these concerns and make changes to the proposed ordinance before it goes to a vote next week.

The meeting is at 7:30 p.m. and the issue will come up for a vote next week.

We did reach out to the city council or planning commission but did not hear back.