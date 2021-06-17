Detroit marijuana law suspended over license fairness, 'likely unconstitutional'

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has suspended a Detroit law that gives preferences to certain residents who want to get into the marijuana business, based on years of residency and other factors.

Judge Bernard Friedman granted an injunction, saying the ordinance is “likely unconstitutional.”

Detroit has reserved some licenses for people who fit in certain categories. People who have lived in the city for 10 to 14 of the past 30 years must meet additional conditions, including a prior crime for a controlled substance or a parent who has a prior record.

Detroit said it wanted to help residents who have been affected by past criminalization of marijuana.