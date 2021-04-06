Michigan university offers first-ever cannabis scholarship from metro Detroit company

(WXYZ) — A university in northern Michigan is offering the first scholarship in the country for students looking to study the chemistry behind marijuana.

Lake Superior State University, which has a Cannabis Center of Excellence, is now offering a scholarship for its cannabis chemistry program.

Steadfast Labs, based in Hazel Park, established the $1,200 annual scholarship for students pursuing a degree in cannabis chemistry. To apply, you have to be at least a sophomore with a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Since Steadfast is based in metro Detroit, preference will be given to students in Wayne and Oakland counties.

“We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Steadfast Labs. This donation not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable,” LSSU College of Science & Environment Dean Dr. Steven Johnson said in a release. “When our Cannabis Center of Excellence began operations, members from Steadfast Labs toured the facilities and conducted guest lectures for our students. By funding this scholarship, Steadfast Labs again demonstrates their commitment to supporting future chemists who will enter the workforce and provide public safety in the cannabis field.”

The university offers two different cannabis-related degrees. The cannabis chemistry degree was the first degree program in the U.S. focusing on cannabis-related compounds, and you can get either a bachelor's or an associate's degree in the field.

There is also a cannabis business degree for people who want to be managers, supervisors or have other related business jobs within the cannabis business industry.