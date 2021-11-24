Marijuana testing lab sues state over major product recall

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A marijuana testing lab has filed a lawsuit against Michigan regulators after a major product recall and allegations of unreliable results.

Viridis Laboratories has operations in Lansing and Bay City. It says the recall last week was “unjustified” and caused an estimated $229 million disruption to the industry.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency declined to comment Tuesday.

The state last week told dealers to destroy the product, have it retested or send it back. Consumers should also return it if they have still have some.

The test dates by Viridis were Aug. 10 to Nov. 16.

The state says consumers with weakened immune systems or lung disease are at the highest risk.