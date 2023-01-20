Marine with Michigan ties facing charges in Jan 6. Capitol riot

(WXYZ) — A United States Marine with Michigan ties is now facing charges along with two others in connection to the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

According to court documents unsealed on January 19, the investigation into Dodge Dale Hellonen began when fellow Marine Micah Coomer allegedly posted photographs from inside the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 to social media.

Investigators were reportedly able to identify Coomer, Hellonen, who is said to be based at Camp Lejeune and has a Michigan driver's license, and Joshua Abate, another Marine, from video footage taken that day.

It is alleged that Coomer, Abate and Hellonen unlawfully entered the Capitol Building. The criminal complaint says all three of the men were captured on surveillance video throughout the Capitol Building using their cell phones to take pictures, videos and answer calls.

Hellonen, Coomer and Abate are facing the following charges: Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

