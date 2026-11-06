Mariners’ Church of Detroit hosting Great Lakes Memorial and Edmund Fitzgerald service on Sunday

The Mariners' Church of Detroit is holding its annual Great Lakes Memorial service on Sunday to honor the sailors and civilians who have lost their lives on the Great Lakes and Michigan waterways.

The annual ceremony coincides with the anniversary of the wreck of the S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald, which took place Nov. 10, 1975.

Watch below: Video shows worker removing bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald

Video shows worker removing bell from the Edmund Fitzgerald

The church is the same one mentioned in Gordon Lightfoot's iconic song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

“The Great Lakes are beautiful and a constant source of inspiration and joy for those of us fortunate enough to live by their shores,” Mairiners' Pastor Rev. Todd Meyer said in a statement. “But they can become dangerous and unpredictable in a flash. That’s why we take the time each year to reflect on those lives and to pray for safe passage and recreational enjoyment for all who spend time in and on the water.”

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The service will feature an honor guard of maritime and military personnel with Great Lakes ties and the church's professional choir. All are welcome to attend.

“Remembering those who have passed is an important part of any church’s mission,” Rev. Meyer said. “At Mariners’, we have a special bond with the sailors who have worked these waters and the Great Lakes communities they have touched. We hope people will join us to honor their memories and pay tribute to the family members, friends and fellow mariners we have lost.