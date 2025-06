DETROIT — Mark Wahlberg’s impact in metro Detroit has now turned into over $6 million for children’s hospitals.

The Feldman Automotive Celebrity Invitational is in its fifth year, and the 2025 edition raised over $1.3 million. Wahlberg looked back at the origins of his metro Detroit roots, when he signed on to star in the Michigan-based ‘Transformers’ movie.

Brad Galli visited Detroit Golf Club and talked with Wahlberg, Feldman, and Miracle Kids at the course.