Marrow opening eatery and butcher shop in Birmingham in December

Award-winning butcher shop and restaurant Marrow will open its Downtown Birmingham location in December, they announced on Thursday.

According to Marrow, the restaurant will have a full range of fresh meats, aged steaks, sausages, deli offerings, wine and gourmet sundries.

It's the first location outside of Detroit, and will also have an elevated casual menu with sandwiches, snacks and coffee for breakfast that can be taken on-the-go or dine-in. Marrow is located at 283 Hamilton Row.

“We’ve been saying hello to everyone at the Birmingham Farmer’s Market on Sundays all summer. It will be great to finally have a shop here in time for the holidays,” Marrow Founder and CEO Ping Ho said in a statement. “We aim to be a neighborhood staple where people can enjoy a delicious meal and conveniently shop for high-quality, locally sourced meats, with the same quality of our flagship Detroit location.”

The shop will also allow pick-up for Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, and people can order on their website. Offerings include organic turkeys, glazed ham, rib roasts, Michigan-raised Peking ducks and more

It will have cafe seating and the menu was designed by its culinary team, led by Executive Chef and Partner Sarah Welch.

Marrow opened its first shop in Detroit's West Village, and another location is set to open in Eastern Market in the future.

