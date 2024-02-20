Marrow opening neighborhood butcher shop & eatery in Birmingham

Marrow Detroit Provisions is extending its reach into Oakland County by opening a new butcher shop and eatery in Birmingham.

According to Marrow, the neighborhood butcher shop and eatery will be located at 283 Hamilton Row, right in Downtown Birmingham.

The shop will carry a range of fresh meats, aged steaks, sausages, deli offerings and more.

This is the company's first location outside of Detroit, where it has a spot on Kercheval in West Village.

The Birmingham location will also have a casual menu with sandwiches, snacks and coffee throughout the day.

Marrow opened in the fall of 2018 and is a four-time James Beard Foundation nominee, including Chef Sarah Welch, who was a finalist for Best Chef. She also was a finalist on "Top Chef" season 19.

“Marrow is here to build and support a robust and sustainable food system in partnership with our farmers,” Marrow CEO and Founder Ping Ho said in a statement. "We are excited to be in our first location outside of Detroit. Our products were so well-received at the Birmingham Farmer’s Market that we were inspired to open a permanent outlet. Now, Oakland County will have a convenient neighborhood store to enjoy a delicious lunch and shop for the locally sourced meats that our iconic Detroit establishment is known for.”

It's expected to open in the spring after a brief construction period.