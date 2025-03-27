Martin Sheen added as guest at Motor City Comic Con; here's who else is coming

(WXYZ) — Three-time Emmy winner and Golden Globe winner Martin Sheen is coming to Motor City Comic Con this May, organizers announced on Thursday.

Sheen will be appearing on Saturday and Sunday at the event. This year's spring event takes place from May 16-18 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

He's known for his roles in "The West Wing," "The American President," "Apocolypse Now," and more.

Other celebrity guests this year include Jeremy Renner, Angela Kinsey and Rainn Wilson from "The Office," Bill Nye, Jon Bernthal, Laura Prepon, Bryce Dallas Howard, Vincent D'Onofrio, Sean Astin, Matt and Jeff Hardy, Steve Burns from "Blue's Clues," Chris Barlett from "Star Wars" shows and more. More celebrity guests will be announced in the coming weeks. The event will also feature many comic guests.

Tickets and wristbands can be purchased online at. www.MotorCityComicCon.com

Friday passes are $35 in advance, Saturday is $45 in advance and Sunday is $40 in advance. An adult weekend pass is $100 with a VIP Fan Pass costing $275.