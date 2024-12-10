Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum finds new digs, moving to West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, a beloved attraction in metro Detroit, will soon have a bigger place to call home.

Marvin's ran into trouble earlier this year. Many people were upset when a redevelopment plan at Hunter's Square in Farmington Hills forced the museum to move.

Watch our November 2023 report when a demolition was planned at the site of Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum below:

Plan calls for demolition of historic Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills

The museum posted photos Monday evening of what will be its new digs down the road at Orchard Mall in West Bloomfield.

It will expand from 5,300 to 14,000 square feet, creating enough room to host private parties.

Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum

The museum's last day at the current location is Jan. 5. An opening date for the new location has not yet been announced.