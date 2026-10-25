Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum officially opens in new location

After nearly two years of planning, Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum is officially open inside its new location in Farmington Hills.

Marvin's is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. after opening Sunday, and is located at 6427 Orchard Lake Rd. next to the Planet Fitness.

They are also hiring for more workers, a post on social media reads.

Originally, it was set to open in May but they ran into issues with the plumping.

Watch below: Previous coverage on Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum

This is the final weekend to Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum in Farmington Hills

The old location, just a mile down the road at a strip mall in Farmington Hills, closed in January 2025 after city council there made the decision to tear it down and make room for a new Meijer.

Our story from January 2025 showed that the museum hit a snag with zoning, but did get approval to continue in West Bloomfield Township.

“We found an amazing place in West Bloomfield and we're gonna start the move and hopefully build it bigger and better," Owner Jeremy Yagoda said in January 2025.