Mary J. Blige coming to Little Caesars Arena with NE-YO & Mario

Grammy and Emmy award-winning singer Mary J. Blige is coming to Detroit next year for a massive tour after the release of her new album.

Blige will bring "The For My Fans Tour" to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

She'll be joined by special guests NE-YO and Mario, who will open up the show.

The tour also comes after the release of her new album, "Gratitude," which will be out on Nov. 15.

Officials say the tour and album are a celebration of love and gratitude that she has for her life, family, friends and fans.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. but pre-sale tickets will be available starting Oct. 1.

“I am so excited to kick off this tour. I have amazing fans and am so grateful for all of the love and support they have given me throughout the years,” Blige said in a statement. “This tour is for them, and I cannot wait to be able to travel to all these cities and see everyone. I am in such a place of immense gratitude and peace at this moment, so also having the chance to release my new album Gratitude on November 15th ahead of this tour is really special to me.”

