Marygrove High School student charged with possession of weapon on school property

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Students at the School at Marygrove College in Detroit walked out in protest Wednesday after a video surfaced showing a fellow student pulling out a gun and pointing it at another student.

A parent notified the school about the incident on Tuesday.

In a letter to students and parents, Lisa Williams, principal of the School at Marygrove said, "Please be advised that a Marygrove parent shared a video that appears to be a Marygrove student with a gun or BB gun at school. We are working with authorities to determine the identity of the student. At this point, we have no information that there was intent to use the gun at school.

The school, part of the Detroit Public Schools Community District is located on the now closed Marygrove College campus, has nearly 300 students in grades nine through 11.

After confirming the incident, a DPSCD spokesperson said in a statement, "We received this video from a Marygrove parent after school yesterday. It is allegedly a student at the school and in the school. It is unclear whether the gun is real or a BB gun. Police were made aware of the video and are actively investigating the video to determine the identity of the alleged student and possible gun. We shared this information with staff, families and students yesterday evening. We also placed officers at the school today and increased random searches of bags. We have no information that any student or staff planned or is planning harm to Marygrove students or staff."

The student, who’s age has not been released, has been identified, taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon on school property. It is not yet known if the gun was real, an airsoft or BB gun.

DPSCD officials say the student will be removed from the school.

There was extra police presence at the school on Wednesday and officers performed random backpack searches.