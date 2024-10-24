Dearborn mayor spotlights policies to combat climate issues with federal funding

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Earlier this morning, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud spoke about federal funding that is helping the city combat climate transition, reduce pollution and promote health in Dearborn.

The mayor has mandated a health-in-all policies approach, which he says prioritizes health, environmental justice, and climate action in all public policy decisions.

At the press conference, hosted by Elected Officials to Protect America (EOPA) and the Climate Action Campaign (CAC), Hammoud explained Dearborn's strategy, which pairs infrastructure investments with changes to municipal ordinances and zoning, aiming to make the "greenest" choice an easy one for businesses and residents.

“As we face the effects of the climate crisis, too many of our residents have faced extreme heat, air and water pollution, and flooding — all of which have disproportionately impacted certain neighborhoods. With our health-in-all policies approach we’ve been able to make significant changes to protect our city from extreme weather, while improving our infrastructure,” said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud in a statement. “I’m proud we are addressing these issues equitably. A safe and healthy environment is a key component of a happy, healthy, and productive city."