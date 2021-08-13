Masks optional at Chippewa Valley Schools this fall

According to Chippewa Valley Schools, masks will be optional for students and staff this upcoming school year. The school district also said they will not separate students by vaccination status or mandate testing for students and staff.

"In our ongoing effort to prevent the spread of the virus in our school community, we will continue our established cleaning and sanitation protocols, social distancing wherever possible, and utilize hand sanitizer and frequent hand washing throughout the day," the district said in an email to parents. "In addition, as a result of previous bond improvements, our schools are equipped with updated air handling units with filters that meet or exceed current CDC recommendations for ventilation and healthy airflow."

While masks are not required, the district is encouraging anyone over the age of two, especially those who are not fully vaccinated, to consider wearing a mask indoors.

"We will continue to work with the professionals of the Macomb County Health Department (MCHD) and follow mandates to ensure the continued safety of our students, staff, and community. Our district nurses will work closely with the MCHD on appropriate quarantine procedures and guidelines. We will carefully monitor the virus in our school community and will take any necessary precautions needed to prevent community spread. We will communicate any changes with you," the district said.