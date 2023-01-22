Watch Now
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola

Sherry Cola poses for a portrait to promote the film "Shortcomings" at the Latinx House during the Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 16:25:56-05

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Actor Sherry Cola tells The Associated Press that she was devastated to learn of the mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California.

Cola, alongside Randall Park, Justin H. Min and Ally Maki were gathered in Park City, Utah, for the premiere of their new film "Shortcomings" at the Sundance Film Festival.

Cola was still processing her emotions on Sunday morning, with limited information available and a search still underway for the gunman.

The film she's in, "Shortcomings," is focused on three Asian American Pacific Islanders friends who are living the Bay Area and finding themselves.

