Massive $2.5 billion development planned for New Center includes new hospital, residential space

(WXYZ) — A new $2.5 billion development plan is coming to Detroit's New Center area that will include a new hospital, plus residential and commercial space.

Detroit Pistons Owner Tom Gores made the announcement on Wednesday along with several other partners, and is the latest development in New Center between Gores and Henry Ford Health, after the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center.

The main aspect of the plan is a $1.8 billion hospital that will be across from the existing Henry Ford Health hospital along Grand Blvd. just west of M-10 The Lodge. Other parts include new development built around the Pistons Performance Center, which is about three blocks north of Grand Blvd. and two of blocks west of Woodward. It includes health offices, the Detroit Pistons headquarters and training facility, Plum Market and Planet Fitness.

According to officials, the area surrounding the performance center will include re-purposing a building into mixed-use residential units, a parking structure, a Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University facility,

“When we acquired the Pistons more than a decade ago, our vision was larger than simply owning an NBA basketball franchise. I viewed this from the start as a ‘community asset’ that was uniquely positioned to participate in the continuing reinvention of Detroit and to be impactful in the lives of its residents," Gores said in a statement. “Our plan in Detroit has focused on bringing people and organizations together and creating meaningful partnerships that accelerate growth, create opportunity and contribute to the revitalization of the city,” he said. “We are uniquely positioned and fortunate to have our partners at Henry Ford Health support the reimagination of our shared neighborhood, which will create jobs and housing for a new generation of Detroiters.”

Henry Ford Health said the new hospital will be more than 1 million square feet with a patient tower, all private patient rooms, an expanded emergency department, operating suites, labs, radiology and more.

“We have assembled an amazing team of nurses and physicians, patient and family advisors, operational and technology leaders, consumer experience experts and others to carefully and thoughtfully design every inch of this state-of-the-art facility with wellbeing at the center,” Dr. Adnan Munkarah, the executive VP and Chief Clinical Officer at Henry Ford Health, said.

The plan is to break ground on the new hospital and the new joint research facility in 2024.

With the other buildings planned around the Pistons Performance Center, the plan is to help New Center expand into a "vibrant and dynamic urban neighborhood."

The development will have market-rate and affordable housing, and includes the eventual transformation of the One Ford Place building.

Plans also call for retail space and possibly even a hotel, a multi-story parking deck, and a centralized community park and green space areas with outdoor basketball courts.

“Tom and I and our organizations strongly believe in the importance of engaging the communities we serve and look forward to sharing our vision for this transformative development in New Center and forming an inclusive dialogue with our neighbors that promotes collaboration and an exciting outcome for all of us,” Henry Ford Health President and CEO Robert G. Riney said.