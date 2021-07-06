Massive 4-year construction project on I-275 begins today

(WXYZ) — The massive four-year project to resurface and rebuild I-275 in Wayne and Monroe counties will begin Tuesday, July 6.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said the project runs through seven different communities: Ash Township, Canton Township, Huron Township, Livonia, Plymouth, Romulus and Van Buren Township.

Beginning Tuesday, I-275 will have one lane open in each direction between I-94 and South Huron Rd. for concrete pavement repairs through the late fall. Also, Pennsylvania Rd. will be closed over I-275 through late August.

Beginning July 12, the 5 Mile Rd. bridge will close over I-275 and the Eureka Rd. bridge over I-275 will have one lane open.

Between July 7-11, the northbound I-275 ramp to Eureka Rd., the entrance to Detroit Metro Airport, will be closed, and the westbound Eureka Rd. ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed.

Work this year is expected to last through the late fall, but the whole project will continue through 2024.

The plan is to repair and rebuild 24 miles of the highway between Will Carlton Rd. and 6 Mile Rd. in six phases over four years.

The project includes 10 miles of concrete pavement repairs, 14 miles of rebuilding concrete pavement, asphalt resurfacing of four interchanges, rebuilding concrete pavement of parts or all of six interchanges, improving 65 bridges and a retaining wall, drainage improvements, sign replacements, traffic signal modernizations, intelligent transportation system (ITS) improvements, sidewalk improvements that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and tree replacements.

Go to www.Revive275.org for more project details and updates.