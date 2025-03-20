Massive Bavarian Inn Lodge waterpark expansion to hold soft opening tomorrow

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WXYZ) — Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge will be opening their long-awaited Bavarian Blast Waterpark with a soft opening tomorrow, Friday, March 21, 2025.

The 170,000-square-foot addition will be Michgian's biggest indoor waterpark. It will have 16 waterslides, a not-so-lazy river, a huge wave pool, private cabanas, Michigan’s first swim-up bar, and other attractions.

The facility is also opening an expanded Family Fun Center, which will include a Three-Story Rope Course, Rock Climbing Walls, Mini-Bowling, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Laser Tag, and an expanded arcade with over 180 arcade and redemption games.

Special deals are being offered, including overnight rooms that include up to four waterpark passes, as well as limited day passes for Spring Break getaways.

Guests are encouraged to book online at bavarianinn.com