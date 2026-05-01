Massive cardboard maze inspired by Detroit landmarks to open inside Michigan Science Center

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center said a new life-sized cardboard maze is set to open next week that is inspired by Detroit landmarks.
According to the Michigan Science Center, the maze experience is presented with support from the Skillman Foundation, Ford Philanthropy, and Welch Packaging, and gets people to explore Detroit in the maze filled with mural art inspired by the neighborhoods and landmarks.
Inside the maze, people can:
- Navigate pathways featuring Detroit-inspired murals and cultural touchpoints
- Discover how art, design, and engineering intersect to shape the city
- Encounter featured Michigan Science Center spaces
Outside of the maze, people can:
- Command robots through mini cardboard mazes
- Build their own cardboard creations
The maze does have multiple exits and is fully accessible for guests.
Themes include:
- Eastside: Belle Isle, Heidelberg Project, Indian Village, techno
- Downtown: Spirit of Detroit, Hart Plaza, Detroit Lions
- Southwest/Corktown: Michigan Central Station, Tiger Stadium, Mexicantown
- Riverfront: Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge, bridge
- West Side: Palmer Park, Boston Edison, Woodbridge
- New Center/North End: Fisher Building, Ford Piquette Plant, Hitsville, U.S.A.
- Midtown: Eastern Market, Gratiot Meat Market, Cass Corridor, Michigan Science Center
The exhibit opens Saturday, May 9 and it is included with general admission.