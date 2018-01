DETROIT (WXYZ) - The East Coast has been hit by Old Man Winter.

What's being called a bomb cyclone is hitting the northeast, creating problems for travelers.

"Five minutes into the airport and I get the cancellation," said traveler Lisa Harp.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Wells and her five-year-old son Ryan are trying to figure out how to get to Portland, Maine.

"To see family, I didn't get to see them over the holidays," she said.

Many of the flights heard out to the northeast are marked with the dreaded C-word, "cancelled."

Wells is from Milford and she is trying to get to Portland by way of Boston, but that isn't working out.

"Right now, we had two flights canceled already, so we are waiting for the 5:30 p.m. flight to Boston," she said.

When she and Ryan left home, their flight was on schedule, but when they got to the airport, they learned about the cancellation.

"We got here about two hours ago. We are just pacing and looking up on the website different ways to potentially get home."

Harp lives in New York City and was in Chicago and western Michigan for the holidays.

She left the Windy City yesterday and had hoped to catch a flight tonight, but said she won't be leaving Detroit until tomorrow.

"I might be sleeping in the airport tonight," she said.

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled, including 750 Delta flights.