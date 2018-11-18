Massive fire destroys two apartment buildings in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (WXYZ) - A massive fire destroyed two apartment buildings at the Canterbury Woods complex in Inkster.

Five fire departments were called to help fight the flames Saturday afternoon on Tobin Drive.

Investigators tell 7 Action News the fire started in one building and spread to another. At least 24 apartments have been destroyed.

"There was nothing I can say, nothing I can do, I couldn't get in," said Dionne Pace. "I mean you just stand there and just watch, period."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance. No one was hurt.