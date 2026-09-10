Massive fire engulfs Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods, Wednesday

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Multiple crews remain on the scene of a fire that has destroyed part of the Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods on Wednesday.

The fire took place this afternoon, and officials have not released more information about the scope of the damage as of Wednesday evening. Crews say the fire was first reported around 3 p.m.

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The WXYZ Detroit sky chopper was able to capture the scene of the flames, which appeared to be raging near the balcony terrace.

The private country club originally opened in 1918 and has long been a golfing area for the Detroit Metro area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is shared.

