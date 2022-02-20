Massive I-275 construction project resumes Monday in Wayne County

(WXYZ) — The massive construction project on I-275 in Wayne County resumes on Monday.

The plan this year, according to MDOT, is to rebuild southbound I-275 from 6 Mile Rd. to Northline Rd. They are also doing bridge and ramp work on the southbound side.

According to MDOT, both directions of traffic will be on the northbound side during the construction.

Starting Monday, Feb. 21, through Friday, Feb. 25, crews will work from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on northbound I-275 with rolling right-lane closures and temporary ramp closures.

Starting Feb. 26 through March 5, northbound I-275 will have one lane open from Northline to 5 Mile for crews to move concrete barriers into the northbound lanes.

Then, on March 5, crews will begin shifting traffic onto the northbound lanes, and by Monday, March 7, northbound and southbound I-275 will have two lanes open between Northline Road and 6 Mile Road. Northbound barrels will begin near Eureka Road while southbound barrels will begin near 7 Mile Road. All on and off-ramps will be accessible with median crossover ramps except when crews are working on specific ramps.