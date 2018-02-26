Massive sinkhole in Oxford forces road to close indefinitely

7:02 AM, Feb 26, 2018
53 mins ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A large sinkhole in a neighborhood in Oxford caused a road to close indefinitely.

Wood Trail South of Drahner closed due to the sinkhole, which is causing flooding for some of the residents.

Crews are currently using a pump to bypass the broken section to prevent water damage to homes.

At this point, it's not clear when the road is expected to reopen to traffic.

