Massive sinkhole in Oxford forces road to close indefinitely

OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) - A large sinkhole in a neighborhood in Oxford caused a road to close indefinitely.
Wood Trail South of Drahner closed due to the sinkhole, which is causing flooding for some of the residents.
Crews are currently using a pump to bypass the broken section to prevent water damage to homes.
At this point, it's not clear when the road is expected to reopen to traffic.
