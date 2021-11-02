Massive water main break continues to impact several Oakland County cities

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive water main break that happened nearly 36 hours ago is still causing issues for people across certain areas of Oakland County.

People in Novi, Walled Lake, Commerce Township and Farmington Hills are under a boil water advisory. It also impacts three Henry Ford Health System facilities.

This massive water main break is impacting people's daily lives and many local restaurants across a total of eight communities in metro Detroit. We're the repair efforts are still underway and could take up to five days.

It's been dubbed the 14 Mile geyser after video showed water flying out of the Great Lakes Water Authority water main, creating some big obstacles.

The break is also having a trickle-down impact, and once one goes, many others do, too. In Farmington Hills, there have been at least a dozen secondary water main breaks.

"In a typical situation, we can have it repaired in under four hours, but when we get a number of them all at the same time it takes a little bit longer," Karen Mondora, the director of public services in Farmington Hills, said.

The breaks have put nearly 40 Farmington Hills homes under a boil advisory and some communities like Walled Lake, Commerce Township and Novi have issued city wide boil advisories after water pressure dipped too low.

The break is also impacting businesses like big Tommy's Parthenon in Novi.

Owner Andrew Stylianou stocked up with bottled water and ice purchased from an outside vendor to ensure safety.

"Whatever we cook, wash and prep, we use boiled water. Then, we went to the store and got a bunch of bottled water," he said.

Even when washing dishes, extra precautions are taken

"We run it through a high temp dishwasher at 190 degrees. It has soap and sanitizer. We boiled water and put it into the machine," he added.

Once the main is fixed and the all-clear is given to restaurants, open or closed, they will again have to flush all lines.

Novi is testing it's water and needs two tests 24 hours apart before the boil water advisory can be lifted.

"It is a precautionary measure. The water could be fine but we have to complete the boil water per eagle's recommendations," Scott Roselle, the city's water and sewer manager said.

We have requested interviews with GLWA but have not heard back. Hopefully, soon we will have some more details on how this main burst in Farmington Hills.