Massive water main break in Macomb Twp. causes flooding, boil water alerts

A massive water main break has left a field flooded in Macomb Township. It happened in the area of 24 Mile and North Ave.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, but the break has left muddy water flooding land in the area and made it look like two rivers.

According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, they discovered a leak in a 36-inch main which caused the flooding and the drop in water pressure.

Here is a list of communities under boil water advisories until further notice:



Macomb Township

Chesterfield Township

Village of New Haven

Lennox Township

Rochester (east GLWA district)

Under this mandatory Boil Water Advisory, residents should not drink the water without boiling it first. Residents must bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled, bottled, or disinfected water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

Heads-up drivers: 24 Mile Road is closed between North Avenue and Fairchild Road due to the water main break.