Mat Ishbia, owner of UWM, reportedly plans to buy Phoenix Suns in $4B deal

(WXYZ) — Mat Ishbia, the owner of Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage, is reportedly finalizing a deal to purchase the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury. That's according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Ishbia, who was also a walk-on basketball player at Michigan State University during their 2000 NCAA championship season, has been looking into purchasing an NBA or an NFL team in recent years.

Wojnarowski reports that the purchase price for the teams is around $4 billion.

According to Forbes, Ishbia's real-time net worth is $5.1 billion.

The Suns are currently owned by Robert Sarver, and have been for the past 17 years, but a report from ESPN this year found allegations of racism and misogyny within the organization.

The NBA also conducted an investigation and suspended Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million.