Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
News

Actions

Matchbox Twenty bringing 30th Anniversary Tour to Pine Knob in July 2027

Rob Thomas, Kyle Cook, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette
Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Rob Thomas, Kyle Cook, Brian Yale and Paul Doucette with Matchbox Twenty performs during the Matchbox Twenty &amp; Counting Crows: A Brief History Of Everything Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre on Sunday, August 13, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Rob Thomas, Kyle Cook, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette
Posted

Matchbox Twenty is returning to metro Detroit for the first time in four years for its 30th anniversary tour.

The band will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, July 24 with special guest David Gray.

The tour will celebrate three decades of music for the band — consisting of Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook. The album "Yourself or Someone Like You" was released in 1996 and featured hits "3AM," "Push," "Real World," "Back 2 Good," "Long Day" and more.

Presale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 20 with general tickets going on sale Friday, Oct. 23.

Watch the Pistons on The Spot - Detroit 20!