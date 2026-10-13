Matchbox Twenty bringing 30th Anniversary Tour to Pine Knob in July 2027

Matchbox Twenty is returning to metro Detroit for the first time in four years for its 30th anniversary tour.

The band will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on Saturday, July 24 with special guest David Gray.

The tour will celebrate three decades of music for the band — consisting of Rob Thomas, Brian Yale, Paul Doucette and Kyle Cook. The album "Yourself or Someone Like You" was released in 1996 and featured hits "3AM," "Push," "Real World," "Back 2 Good," "Long Day" and more.

Presale tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 20 with general tickets going on sale Friday, Oct. 23.