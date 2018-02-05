Matching cash grants awarded to 13 Detroit businesses

DETROIT - A matching grants program that boosts retail in neighborhood commercial corridors has awarded $600,000 to 13 businesses in Detroit.

The shops include restaurants, a boutique, a bridal and dress shop, and a kayak tour company. Grants range from $10,000 to $65,000.

Detroit River Sports was approved for a $65,000 award. Cooking with Que and Mac Galleries each were approved for $60,000.

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Motor City Match says 90 percent of the businesses are minority-owned and more than half are owned by Detroit residents.

The program has awarded $5 million in matching cash grants to 113 Detroit-based businesses and building owners since 2015. Three dozen businesses have opened after receiving grants or other assistance and 33 more are under construction.

Community block grants partially fund the program.