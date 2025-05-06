May 2025 elections: Here's what's on the ballot in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Tuesday is election day in Michigan and though it isn't a major election, there are several key municipal races on the ballot across metro Detroit.

Here are the races by county.

Lapeer County

View Lapeer County election results after polls close here



Davison Community Schools

Livingston County

View Livingston County election results after polls close here



Dexter Community Schools

Webberville Community Schools

Macomb County

View Macomb County election results after polls close here



Mt. Clements Community Schools

Monroe County

View Monroe County election results after polls close here



Mason Consolidated Schools

Summerfield Schools Whiteford

Agricultural Schools

Oakland County

View Oakland County election results after polls close here



Clawson city

Ferndale city

Ferndale Public

Grand Blanc Community Schools

Lamphere Schools

Sanilac County

View Sanilac County election results after polls close here



Yale Public Schools

St. Clair County

View St. Clair County election results after polls close here



Algonac Community School District

Kenockee Township

Yale Public Schools

Washtenaw County

View Washtenaw County election results after polls close here



Dexter Community Schools

Pittsfield Charter Township

Wayne County

View Wayne County election results after polls close here

