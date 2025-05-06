Watch Now
May 2025 elections: Here's what's on the ballot in metro Detroit

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
(WXYZ) — Tuesday is election day in Michigan and though it isn't a major election, there are several key municipal races on the ballot across metro Detroit.

Here are the races by county.

Lapeer County
View Lapeer County election results after polls close here

  • Davison Community Schools

Livingston County
View Livingston County election results after polls close here

  • Dexter Community Schools
  • Webberville Community Schools

Macomb County
View Macomb County election results after polls close here

  • Mt. Clements Community Schools

Monroe County
View Monroe County election results after polls close here

  • Mason Consolidated Schools
  • Summerfield Schools Whiteford
  • Agricultural Schools

Oakland County
View Oakland County election results after polls close here

  • Clawson city
  • Ferndale city
  • Ferndale Public
  • Grand Blanc Community Schools
  • Lamphere Schools

Sanilac County
View Sanilac County election results after polls close here

  • Yale Public Schools

St. Clair County
View St. Clair County election results after polls close here

  • Algonac Community School District
  • Kenockee Township
  • Yale Public Schools

Washtenaw County
View Washtenaw County election results after polls close here

  • Dexter Community Schools
  • Pittsfield Charter Township

Wayne County
View Wayne County election results after polls close here

  • Redford Union School District
  • Southgate Schools
  • Wyandotte city
