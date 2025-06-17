Mayflies swarm Luna Pier, signaling the start of summer in Michigan

LUNA PIER, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're heading to Luna Pier this week, be prepared to share the shoreline — with thousands of mayflies.

Mayfly season in Michigan typically runs from June through August, with hatchings common along bodies of water like Lake St. Clair and in Monroe County. But right now, Luna Pier appears to be at the epicenter of the swarm.

“They’re fine on the sidewalk. Then once you go in the grass, it’s like a whole tornado happening,” said Adysynn Gonzalez, who spends summers in Luna Pier.

The mayflies are blanketing sidewalks, trees, homes and people. The swarms are especially noticeable near grassy areas, where children have taken to collecting and playing with the tiny insects.

“I just grab them,” said Aria Kuehnlein, who lives in Luna Pier.

“You pick them up by their wings like this,” Adysynn said.

The bugs, while a nuisance for some, are actually a good sign for the local environment.

“Actually, a fact about it is that they clean the water,” Adysynn said.

Experts agree. Mayflies are considered a key indicator of clean and well-oxygenated water. Their presence suggests the aquatic ecosystem is healthy. Though they only live for 24 to 48 hours, once they emerge, their brief life cycle plays an important role in the food web and water quality.

Legend Hubbard, another young expert of sorts, says he's grown fond of the bugs.

“I had a best friend mayfly and he was my best friend yesterday,” he said, smiling. “Somehow, he’s still living today.”

Still, the seasonal surge isn’t for everyone.

“It’s a little bit annoying,” Robby Kuehnlein said. “Gotta stay out of the grass, maybe cancel some plans at the park.”

While mayflies have also been spotted in nearby Monroe, it’s Luna Pier that seems to be at the height of the hatch.

Mayfly season typically wraps up by late August, and residents say this week may be the peak. Until then, locals are learning to coexist, or at least try.

“When the mayflies come, it’s definitely summertime,” Zoey Hubbard said.

——————————

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

