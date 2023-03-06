Watch Now
Mayor Duggan to deliver State of the City address at Michigan Central Station

Posted at 11:45 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 11:45:15-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is gearing up to deliver his 10th State of the City address on the evening of March 7.

Mayor Duggan will be delivering his address inside the Grand Lobby of the restored Michigan Central Station. 

The renovation is expected to be completed later this year after sitting vacant for decades. The mayor is expected to talk about the station as being a centerpiece for advancing new technologies and programs aimed at breaking down mobility barriers. 

The mayor’s address is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

You can catch the State of the City on WXYZ-TV, WXYZ.com and all of your favorite streaming devices. 

