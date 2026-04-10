Mayor Mary Sheffield to speak on teen takeovers in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield will hold a press conference on Friday afternoon after the so-called "teen takeovers" in Downtown Detroit.

The press conference is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Friday, and WXYZ will live-stream the press conference.

According to the mayor's office, members of her administration and other community partners met with the Teen Takeover organizers earlier this week.

Over the past couple of weeks, large groups of teenagers have been gathering in Downtown Detroit, which has led to fights and arrests, prompting an increased police presence and intervention from local community groups.

Social media posts circulated plans for teenagers to meet up downtown. In response, Detroit police ramped up their presence, and a community group called Ceasefire took to the streets to stop violence before it started.

Watch our past video report below:

Community group on the ground working to stop teen violence in downtown Detroit

Our cameras caught some young people running through the streets with police trailing close behind. Ceasefire was on the move, trying to de-escalate the situation before anything became violent.

"Tuesday, there were a lot of fights and stuff like that, so our goal is to really work with them, talk to them, and through our relationships, keep them from going to jail, keep things from escalating. We've seen crazy things happen downtown with young people," Ceasefire crewmember Toson Knight said.