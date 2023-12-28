Watch Now
Mbongeni Ngema, South African playwright and creator of 'Sarafina!', killed in a car crash at 68

Ruphin Coudyzer/AP
FILE — Performers Percy Mtwa, left, and Mbongeni Ngema in a scene from "Woza Albert" at the Market Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1981. Ngema, enowned South African playwright, producer and composer has died in a fatal car crash at the age of 68, his family confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Ruphin Coudyzer/File)
Posted at 9:50 AM, Dec 28, 2023
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The family of renowned South African playwright, producer and composer Mbongeni Ngema said he has died in a car crash at the age of 68.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ngema's family said he was killed in a head-on car accident while returning from a funeral in the village of Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape province on Wednesday evening.

The celebrated playwright was a passenger in the vehicle involved in the crash. He was best known for creating the hit Sarafina! which first premiered on Broadway in 1988.

It was adapted into a musical drama starring Whoopi Goldberg in 1992, becoming an international success and was nominated for the Tony and Grammy Awards.

