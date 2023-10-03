McCarthy to call vote Tuesday on effort to oust him, won't cut a deal with Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will put a motion on the floor that will determine his fate as speaker as he attempts to call the bluff of a small faction of the far-right lawmakers who are determined to see his removal from leadership.

Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The vote on a motion to vacate Tuesday will mark the first time in more than 100 years that a member of the House has been able to force the chamber to use the legislative tool, which has been threatened against other House speakers, including most recently in 2015, but never fully employed to try to remove them.