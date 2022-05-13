McDonald: 'No reason' for school board to delay review of Oxford High School shooting

(WXYZ) — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is blasting a decision by the Oxford School Board to delay an independent review of the high school shooting from last November.

This week, the school board declined a second offer from Attorney General Dana Nessel to conduct an independent investigation.

“There is no reason to delay an independent review of the Oxford High School shooting - such reviews have been conducted promptly after other school shootings," McDonald said in a statement on Friday. "An independent commission can conduct a thorough analysis of the events and factors that contributed to the shooting, can hold public hearings, and can recommend steps to make our schools safer and make our students feel safe."

School board president Thomas Donnely believes any independent investigation should wait until after criminal and civil proceedings are over.

“It would be ill-advised for us to start a third-party review when we don’t know the facts,” Donnelly said.

The school instead, plans on talking to outside firms. Right now, they are in talks with four different ones.

While some parents say they are disappointed, others say they aren’t surprised by the decision.

Buck Myre, the father of Tate Myre, one of the four students killed in the tragic shooting, says this is an admission of guilt.

“They know things didn’t go right that day. They don’t want to fix it,” Myre said.

He wants the Oxford school board to be held accountable.

“I think it’s important to the community and the parents who have kids at the school to get to the bottom of why this happened,” he said.

