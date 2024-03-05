McDonald's donates Shamrock Shake profits, OU's Greg Kampe works the drive-thru

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — McDonald’s is donating money made from is Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry to support Ronald McDonald House Charities in Michigan.

The fast-food chain started donating 25 cents from shakes sold in February and the effort will continue through March 18. The company says the Shamrock Shake has played a key role in building the first Ronald McDonald House.

Oakland University men's basketball head coach Greg Kampe worked the drive-thru on Monday at the McDonald's location in Rochester Hills at the corner of Walton Boulevard and Adams Road.

The Shamrock Shake was introduced in 1970. A twist to the shake came in 2020 with the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry. Both are available while supplies last.

“50 years ago, the first Ronald McDonald House in the country opened its doors; thanks to the support of McDonald’s and the Shamrock Shake campaign,” Jennifer Litomisy, executive director of RMHC Detroit, said in a statement. “Our house in Detroit is celebrating its 45th year of serving families of ill or injured children receiving medical care in Metro Detroit and we are incredibly thankful for the unwavering commitment from McDonald’s and their customers after all these years.”

Nearly $335,000 was raised in 2023 by Michigan McDonald’s customers.

Ronald McDonald House Charities provide support to families as their children receive medical care. Some families also stay at Ronald McDonald Houses near medical facilities that their children are receiving care.

McDonald’s customers can support the charity through the Round-Up for RMHC program. You can learn more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities online.

