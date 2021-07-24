McLaren Macomb nurses cancel strike, nursing union tentatively agrees to new contract

Representatives from McLaren Macomb Hospital and its nursing union say the two have tentatively agreed on a new labor contract, canceling the union's upcoming strike.

The McLaren Macomb nurses were planning a strike to begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28 in response to the “numerous illegal actions against the Union and its membership.”

"Our RNs have worked diligently over the last 16 months dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, with a remarkable lack of support from McLaren. A central issue in the negotiations is to provide safe and appropriate nurse-patient ratios, which is the best way to protect our community,” said OPEIU Local 40 President Jeffrey Morawski said in a press release.

On Saturday, the union called off the strike saying the hospital had agreed to terms on a three-year labor contract.