McLaren Macomb nurses vote to authorize strike over alleged patient care issues

(WXYZ) — A majority of McLaren Macomb nurses voted in favor of a strike over patient care issues, according to a press release issued by OPEIU Local 40.

The union, which represents Registered Nurses and Service Employees at McLaren Macomb, stated that 8 out of 10 RNs of OPEIU Local 40 voted to authorize a strike. The contract is slated to expire on July 27, 2021.

"Our RNs have worked diligently and endlessly over the last year dealing with an unprecedented pandemic, with a remarkable lack of support from McLaren. A central issue in the negotiations is to provide safe and appropriate nurse-patient ratios, which is the best way to protect our community. With these vote totals, obviously the nurses do not favor McLaren's wholly inadequate proposals that seemingly are designed only to protect McLaren's bottom line," said OPEIU Local 40 President Jeffrey Morawski.

The 7 Investigators have recently reported on nurses inside McLaren Macomb blowing the whistle on what they said were unsanitary conditions and a lack of COVID-19 protocols inside the hospital.

OPEIU Local 40 Vice President Dina Carlisle said they have 130 outstanding unresolved grievances "over the failure to provide adequate staff for patient care and new instances occur all the time."

WXYZ-TV has reached out to McLaren Macomb for comment.

