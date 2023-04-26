McLaren Oakland to break ground on $35 million expansion of Oxford medical center

(WXYZ) — McLaren Oakland announced its plans to break ground on a $35 million renovation of its health care campus in Oxford.

According to McLaren Health, the expansion project at the facility along Lapeer Road will help them increase service offerings and include the addition of a freestanding emergency department.

“McLaren Oakland has had a long and proud partnership with the Oxford community, and it’s a bond that has strengthened mightily over the past couple of years,” said Tracey Franovich, McLaren Oakland president and CEO, in a press release. “Our goal is more than expanding services at the Oxford campus, but to increase the community’s access to care by bringing a variety of specialists to the area and provide for its overall wellbeing. This is a project long in the making, and we’re all excited about what it will mean for Oxford.”

Construction is reportedly scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024.

“This is an enormous step forward for our township. Over the years, access to health care services in Oxford has not kept pace with the community’s continuing growth. People should not have to travel 15 or 20 miles to receive the care they need. McLaren’s new ambulatory care center will help fill the gap and improve our quality of life,” said Oxford Township Supervisor Jack Curtis in a statement.