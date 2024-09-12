MDHHS is recommending residents get flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines

(WXYZ) — With schools back in session and fall approaching, respiratory viruses are expected to spread faster.

That’s why the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is recommending that Michiganders get their flu, RSV and COVID-19 vaccines to protect themselves and our communities.

Viruses love back-to-school time and especially thrive in the fall and winter. This year, respiratory infections are expected to cause millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths nationwide.

With COVID-19, the virus continues to evolve and new variants can get around immunity from earlier vaccines or infections. That’s why the COVID-19 vaccine is updated to offer better protection.

It triggers a stronger immune response that’s tailored to the circulating strains. Studies show this can help prevent COVID-19 in some people and, most importantly, protect against severe illness.

As for RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, the vaccine can prevent lower respiratory tract disease. But it’s only recommended for specific groups. This includes older adults, especially those 60 and older, and people with underlying health conditions that raise their risk of severe illness.

There are also two options to help protect infants: preventive antibodies for infants up to 12 months old and a maternal vaccine given to expectant mothers between weeks 32 and 36. It's always best to check with your doctor to see what is right for you.

In Michigan, 16 children died from the flu over the past two seasons. That’s the highest number we’ve seen in any two-year period over the last two decades.

That’s one reason why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu shot. It lowers the risk of hospitalization and death.

But not only that, it helps lower flu cases, cuts down on doctor visits and reduces missed work and school. It also makes symptoms milder. You can get the flu vaccine at doctor’s offices, pharmacies and local health departments.

Regarding age groups and shot schedules, the CDC recommends everyone six months and older get the flu shot and the updated COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. If you recently had COVID-19, please wait three months. If you had an older COVID-19 vaccine, you should wait two months.

Now, you can get the COVID-19 vaccine along with other vaccines like the flu and RSV shots. Remember, while no vaccine is perfect, they’re the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from severe illness and hospital stays. I'll be getting my shots next week!

To find a vaccine location, visit vaccines.gov. If you have any questions, please reach out to your doctor.

THIS WEEK ON ‘THE DR. NANDI SHOW’

Unlock the secrets to a thriving marriage with Dr. Partha Nandi, MD. In this episode, Dr. Nandi delves into the often-overlooked aspects of maintaining a successful relationship amid the demands of work, children and daily life. Join him as he engages with two couples, exploring the unique challenges they face and the profound rewards that come from prioritizing and nurturing their marriages. Tune in this Sunday, Sept. 15, at 1 p.m. to watch “Tips for a Successful Marriage.”